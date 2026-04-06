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Home / Rajasthan / Rajasthan now a snowland, what's with weather? Bikaner turns ‘Kashmir’ after intense hailstorm, brace for another one on April 7

Rajasthan now a snowland, what's with weather? Bikaner turns ‘Kashmir’ after intense hailstorm, brace for another one on April 7

The cooler temperatures combined with rain and hailstorms suggest shifting climate patterns

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:05 AM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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In contrast, the city recorded temperatures as high as 40°C around the same time last year. Image credit/ @ParveenKaswan/X
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Unusual weather conditions swept across parts of Rajasthan last week, bringing hailstorms, strong winds, and light rain due to an active western disturbance—creating scenes that resembled snowfall in colder regions.

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In Padampur, the highest rainfall of 11.5 mm was recorded. Meanwhile, areas like Bikaner experienced significant hailstorm activity. A forest officer shared visuals from Arjunsar, showing fields blanketed in white ice, resembling snow.

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In his post, he highlighted concerns about crop damage and urged government support for farmers.

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According to the local meteorological department, Bikaner recorded a maximum temperature of 30°C on April 4, along with a 31 per cent chance of rainfall. Further rain and hailstorms are expected in the region on April 7 and 8, with a yellow alert already issued.

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This weather pattern is unusual for Bikaner, one of India’s driest regions. In contrast, the city recorded temperatures as high as 40°C around the same time last year. The cooler temperatures combined with rain and hailstorms suggest shifting climate patterns.

Similar conditions—including thunderstorms, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms—are expected across divisions such as Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur, and Bharatpur, as well as the Shekhawati region.

Weather activity is expected to ease slightly on April 6. However, another strong western disturbance is forecast to become active from April 7, which could once again trigger intense storms and rainfall across the state.

The India Meteorological Department has also warned of isolated hailstorms on April 7 and 8 across parts of northern India, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

Reacting to the post, one wrote: “Seems we are not still understanding climate change & it's effect,” another wrote: “Crop insurance is a must”. “Desert now a snowland? What's going on?, was another comment.

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