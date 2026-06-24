Rajasthan Police team attacked in Abohar village; wanted accused freed by relatives

A team of Rajasthan Police was allegedly attacked by a group of villagers in Kandhwala Amarkot village of Abohar subdivision in Fazilka district on Wednesday, resulting in the escape of a wanted accused who had been arrested by the police team.

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SHO of Bahav Wala police station Ravinder Sharma said that ASI Jaskiran Singh and Constable Mohinder Pal of Sangaria police station in neighbouring Rajasthan had come to arrest Pawan Kumar alias Kali, who was wanted in connection with a criminal case registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 118 (causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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According to the police, Pawan Kumar had taken shelter at the residence of his relative, Raj Kumar alias Raju, a Block Samiti member, in Kandhwala Amarkot village. After Rajasthan Police arrested Pawan Kumar, Raj Kumar, his wife and around 10-12 other persons allegedly confronted the police team, assaulted them with sticks and forcibly freed the accused from their custody.

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Police said Pawan Kumar subsequently fled from the spot on a motorcycle.

Investigating Officer Bhupinder Singh said that a case had been registered against Raj Kumar, his wife and 10-12 unidentified persons under various provisions of the BNS for assaulting police personnel on duty and facilitating the escape of an accused from lawful police custody.

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The police have launched efforts to re-arrest the absconding accused.