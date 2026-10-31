DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / Rajasthan: Protest over 'irregularities' in panchayat polls turns violent; 3 cops injured in stone pelting

Rajasthan: Protest over 'irregularities' in panchayat polls turns violent; 3 cops injured in stone pelting

Cases are being registered in connection with the incident and police are detaining those allegedly involved in the violence

article_Author
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 05:49 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police seized a motorcycle that the boy had allegedly been riding. The vehicle was registered in the name of Ravindran (65), a resident of Pathirikkal in Kollam, against whom a case was also registered. Photo for representation: File
Advertisement

Three police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured on Saturday after a group of villagers allegedly pelted stones at them during a protest demanding repolling over purported irregularities in panchayat elections in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

Police used mild force to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control, officials said.

Advertisement

The incident took place in Rajpur Bada village under Rajgarh panchayat samiti, where villagers were holding a protest alleging irregularities in Friday’s polling and demanding fresh casting of ballots.

Advertisement

According to police, a team reached the protest site to persuade villagers to end their agitation when some protesters allegedly began pelting stones at the personnel.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Deshraj Kuldeep and other personnel sustained injuries in the incident.

Advertisement

Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Sharma said protesters also damaged police vehicles during the clash.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Sharma said cases are being registered in connection with the incident and police are detaining those allegedly involved in the violence.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts