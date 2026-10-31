Rajasthan: Protest over 'irregularities' in panchayat polls turns violent; 3 cops injured in stone pelting

Three police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured on Saturday after a group of villagers allegedly pelted stones at them during a protest demanding repolling over purported irregularities in panchayat elections in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

Police used mild force to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control, officials said.

Advertisement

The incident took place in Rajpur Bada village under Rajgarh panchayat samiti, where villagers were holding a protest alleging irregularities in Friday’s polling and demanding fresh casting of ballots.

Advertisement

According to police, a team reached the protest site to persuade villagers to end their agitation when some protesters allegedly began pelting stones at the personnel.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Deshraj Kuldeep and other personnel sustained injuries in the incident.

Advertisement

Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Sharma said protesters also damaged police vehicles during the clash.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Sharma said cases are being registered in connection with the incident and police are detaining those allegedly involved in the violence.