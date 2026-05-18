Rajasthan reels under intense heat, Barmer sizzles at 45.4°C

Rajasthan continued to reel under intense heat with maximum temperatures ranging between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius across most parts of the state, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.

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Barmer recorded the highest temperature at 45.4 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, indicating prevailing severe heat conditions.

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According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, the weather is likely to remain dry across the state for the week. Heatwave conditions are expected at isolated places in the border areas of western Rajasthan and parts of the south-eastern region.

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The department also forecast strong dusty surface winds blowing at speeds of 20-30 kmph over western, northern and eastern parts of the state during the next four to five days.

Authorities have advised people to take precautions against heat exposure as temperatures are likely to remain high in the coming days.