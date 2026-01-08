Rajasthan suspended woman constable accuses 4, including 3 cops of rape, FIR registered

Four men, including three police officials, were booked after a suspended woman constable accused them of raping her in Rajasthan's Churu district, officials said on Thursday.

In her complaint to the Churu Superintendent of Police, the woman constable has alleged that she was raped by the four accused in 2017 during her posting in Sardarshahar police station, Iddhmukh SHO Imran Khan said.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a rape case on Wednesday against Sub-Inspector Subhash, constables Ravindra and Jaiveer and a private man Vikki at Siddhmukh police station, they said.

Sub-Inspector Subhas was the SHO of Sardarshahar, and the two constables were also posted there when the alleged incident occurred, he said.

The victim constable is under suspension for indiscipline, the SHO said, adding that “the case has been registered and is being investigated.”