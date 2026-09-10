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Home / Rajasthan / Rajasthan women use slingshots to scatter seed balls across Aravalli hills to restore green cover

Rajasthan women use slingshots to scatter seed balls across Aravalli hills to restore green cover

The balls are made of soil, organic manure and seeds

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 02:13 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The women trek into hilly and forest areas during the monsoon and use slingshots to propel balls towards slopes and hilltops that are difficult or risky to access by foot. Tribune photo
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A group of women in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district is using traditional slingshots to scatter seed balls across rocky and barren stretches of the Aravalli hills in an effort to restore green cover in areas difficult to reach through conventional plantation.

The women trek into hilly and forest areas during the monsoon and use slingshots to propel balls made of soil, organic manure and seeds towards slopes and hilltops that are difficult or risky to access by foot.

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The initiative is being jointly undertaken by Deogarh municipality, Career Sansthan Rajsamand, Career Mahila Mandal Deogarh and Mera Yuva Bharat Rajsamand.

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Initiative running for past 8 years

Bhavna Paliwal, who is associated with the campaign, said the initiative has been running for the past eight years.

"More than 1.5 lakh seed balls have been scattered in Rajsamand, Amet, Bhim, Deogarh, Kumbhalgarh, Todgarh, Satpalia and Diver and adjoining areas during this period," Paliwal said.

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She said that women associated with the initiative devote time to environmental conservation after completing their household work.

"They walk several kilometres to reach difficult hills and forests. Slingshots are then used to send seed balls to places which are otherwise difficult to reach," she said.

District coordinator Meenal Paliwal said the balls are prepared using soil, cow dung and an organic mixture and contain seeds of different local species.

When rain falls on the seed balls, their outer layer gradually disintegrates and allows the seeds to germinate without digging pits or regular watering, she said.

"The technique can be particularly useful in areas affected by forest fires or those which have lost vegetation, she added.

She said that the women also collect seeds from fruits consumed at home instead of throwing them away. Seeds of neem, jamun, tamarind, mango, pomegranate, guava and papaya are among those collected.

"Seed balls also contain locally suitable species such as peepal, rohida, sheesham and karanj, she said.

The campaign this year is also targeting mining-affected hills, deep valleys, wildlife areas and barren land available at the panchayat level.

Each seed ball costs around Rs 2

Paliwal said the initiative aims to plant 50,000 seeds this year.

Thousands of students, youths, villagers and environment enthusiasts have been associated with the campaign over the years, she said. Women and schoolchildren have also been trained to prepare seed balls and use slingshots for dispersing them.

The campaign has another environmental tradition. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, women visit forests, tie rakhis to trees and pledge to protect them.

"Environmental conservation does not always require huge resources.  Participation of local people and small efforts can also bring about significant change," Paliwal said.

She said the seed-ball technique was inspired by similar efforts in Kenya and adapted to Rajasthan's local climatic conditions.

According to Paliwal, each seed ball costs around Rs 2 and the technique has shown a success rate of about 70 per cent.

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