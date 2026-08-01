Ranthambore tigress spotted with 2 cubs in safari zone

A tigress identified as T-127 has been sighted with two cubs in the safari zone of the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, sparking excitement among wildlife enthusiasts and tourists, forest officials said on Saturday.

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The tigress was spotted in Zone-7 of the reserve, a popular safari area, the officials said, adding that her movement had been under close watch for some time after changes were observed in her physical condition and behaviour, indicating possible cub presence.

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The monitoring teams were tracking her through camera traps, field patrolling and other scientific methods, they said.

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Although the tigress was seen with two cubs, officials said the exact number of cubs is yet to be officially confirmed as all offspring have not been sighted so far.

“The official number will be declared only after proper verification and direct observation of all the cubs,” a forest official said.

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According to the forest department, surveillance and conservation measures in the area will continue to ensure the safety of the cubs.

Successful breeding of tigers in Ranthambore reflects effective conservation and scientific management practices in the reserve, the officials said.