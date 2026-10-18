A 10-year-old tiger named Jai has established dominance over an unusually large 70-sq-km territory in Rajasthan's Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, nearly three times the area generally occupied by other tigers, forest officials said.

Jai's territory is believed to be the largest held by an individual tiger in Ranthambore, the officials said.

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The tiger, identified as T-108, controls an area spread across safari zones six to 10. Other tigers in the reserve generally occupy territories ranging from 15 to 25 sq km.

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Ranthambore Deputy Conservator of Forests Manas Singh said Jai mainly moves through the Phalodi and Project Tiger range areas and is frequently spotted by tourists.

The forest department is monitoring the tiger through camera traps and direct sightings, he said.

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The outer zones were earlier dominated by tiger T-58. Following its death about two years ago, Jai gradually established control over the area.

Ranthambore field biologist Mohammad Meraj said Jai was born in 2016 to tigress Ladli (T-8) and tiger Kumbha (T-34).

Singh said forest teams were also monitoring Jai's health after injury marks were recently noticed near his face.

The cause of the injuries has not been established, but the tiger's condition has improved and he is moving normally, he said.

Officials said three to four other male tigers were present in adjoining areas, and territorial conflicts could not be ruled out as younger tigers attempted to establish their own territories.

Despite being around 10 years old, Jai has shown no clear signs of physical weakness and continues to patrol and mark his territory, they said.