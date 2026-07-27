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Home / Rajasthan / Rare camel breed faces extinction threat; conservation measures initiated

Rare camel breed faces extinction threat; conservation measures initiated

According to the 2019 livestock census, the Malvi breed has seen a sharp decline, placing it in the 'endangered' category

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 01:55 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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The rare Malvi (white) camel breed, one of the nine recognised camel breeds in India, is facing a serious threat of extinction with only 102 animals remaining, prompting a conservation initiative by the National Research Centre on Camel (NRCC), officials said.

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According to the 2019 livestock census, the Malvi breed has seen a sharp decline, placing it in the 'endangered' category. Scientists say any camel breed with fewer than 300 breeding females is considered at risk, and Malvi, along with Mewari and Mewati breeds, falls under this category.

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To address the crisis, the NRCC has launched a special breeding and conservation programme.

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"We have procured 12 Malvi camels, including three males and nine females, and initiated a scientific breeding programme to increase their population," said Dr Ved Prakash, principal scientist at the NRCC.

He said the institute is focusing on pure breeding techniques to preserve the genetic identity of the breed and improve its numbers.

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Has distinct white colour

The Malvi camel is known for its distinct white colour and is considered the smallest among India's camel breeds. It is also valued for milk production, with a female capable of yielding around 4-5 kg of milk per cycle.

Traditionally used for transportation and carrying load, the breed is primarily found in Madhya Pradesh's Malwa region, including Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam and Gwalior, and parts of Rajasthan such as Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran.

Officials said changing socio-economic conditions and declining utility have contributed to the breed's dwindling population.

"Apart from conservation and breeding, we are also working to study the unique characteristics of the breed and create awareness among farmers and livestock rearers," Ved Prakash said.

The NRCC is implementing the programme under a network project of the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources, Karnal, and is engaging with livestock owners to promote the breed's utility and encourage its conservation.

Experts believe that sustained scientific intervention and community participation will be key to saving this unique desert heritage from extinction.

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