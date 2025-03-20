Road crash in Rajasthan leaves six of family dead
Six members of a family were killed when a speeding truck overturned on a car in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said Thursday.
The accident happened in Deshnok late Wednesday night, Sub-Inspector at Deshnok police station Suman Shekhawat said.
She said the deceased were residents of Nokha and had come to attend a wedding ceremony in Deshnok.
