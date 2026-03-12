DT
PT
Home / Rajasthan / Sariska Tiger Reserve sees population boost as tigress ST-17 gives birth to 3 cubs

Sariska Tiger Reserve sees population boost as tigress ST-17 gives birth to 3 cubs

Camera trap images capture the tigress moving with her cubs in the Akbarpur range of the reserve

Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:17 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
Tigress ST-17 with one of her cubs.
A tigress identified as ST-17 has given birth to three cubs in Rajasthan’s Sariska Tiger Reserve. Forest officials confirmed the development after camera trap images captured the tigress moving with her cubs in the Akbarpur range of the reserve.

According to the Forest Department, the presence of the three cubs was verified through camera trap footage and ground monitoring by wildlife teams. “The images clearly show tigress ST-17 accompanied by her cubs, and officials said the initial observations indicate that both the mother and cubs appear healthy and active,” said Sangram Singh, Field Directorate Sariska.

Officials noted that tigress ST-17 had earlier given birth to cubs as well, making this her second successful litter in Sariska. With the addition of the three newborn cubs, the tiger population in Sariska Tiger Reserve is expected to increase further, strengthening ongoing conservation efforts in the protected forest.

Forest authorities have directed the tiger monitoring teams to keep a close watch on the tigress and her cubs to ensure their safety and track their movement in the reserve.

Sariska’s tiger population had once vanished due to poaching around 2004–05. In 2008, the government launched an ambitious tiger reintroduction programme by relocating tigers from Ranthambore National Park to Sariska, marking one of the first such initiatives in the world.

Since then, sustained conservation measures such as intensive forest protection, camera trap monitoring, habitat management, and anti-poaching operations have helped gradually revive the tiger population in the reserve.

