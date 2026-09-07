School owner commits suicide by jumping from 7th floor of Jaipur mall

A 38-year-old owner of a private school allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a shopping mall in Jaipur on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Abhinav Raj, a resident of Bani Park. He operated a school in the same area, they said.

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"Raj left his home on Monday morning and reached a mall on Ajmer Road and allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of the building," the police said.

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Police reached the spot on information and shifted the body to the mortuary at SMS Hospital for postmortem.

"Preliminary investigation indicated that Raj had been under stress due to marital discord. The matter is being investigated," the police said.