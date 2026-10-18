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Home / Rajasthan / Second woman dies at Kota hospital after C-section in 24 hours

Second woman dies at Kota hospital after C-section in 24 hours

A similar tragedy was reported at the same hospital in May, when 12 women developed acute kidney problems after childbirth, five of whom died

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PTI
Kota, Updated At : 11:33 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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On Friday, 40-year-old Reshma, who developed kidney-related complications after her fourth Caesarean delivery on October 14 at the New Medical College Hospital, died during treatment. Pic: iStock
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A second woman died at the New Medical College Hospital in this Rajasthan town due to postpartum complications after a C-section within 24 hours, triggering fresh concern, officials said on Sunday.

On Friday night, 40-year-old Reshma, who developed kidney-related complications after her fourth Caesarean delivery on October 14 at the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), died during treatment, with the family alleging medical negligence and administrative apathy.

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The second fatality was reported on Saturday noon, when Roshan Bairwa – a high-risk patient from Baran with severe anaemia who underwent a C-section the night before – died of sudden complications.

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Roshan was shifted to the NMCH from a private hospital on Friday evening.

The hospital authorities, however, claimed that the cause of her death was different from that of Reshma.

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"Roshan was a high-risk patient who was referred here from a private facility on Friday evening. She suffered severe postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) following the C-section delivery. Despite a blood transfusion, doctors could not arrest the bleeding, and she succumbed at 11:30 am Saturday," NMCH Superintendent Ashutosh Sharma said.

Sharma clarified that Roshan's death was caused by excessive blood loss due to severe PPH and was completely unrelated to any sort of acute kidney failure.

Roshan's family submitted a statement declining an autopsy and further action, after which the body was handed over to them, officials said.

Another woman, 30-year-old Anita, who also developed kidney complications after her C-section on Wednesday, remained under watch in the hospital's super-speciality block, where her condition is reported to be stable, they said.

A similar tragedy was reported at the same hospital in May, when 12 women developed acute kidney problems after childbirth, five of whom died.

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