Sikh aspirant barred from wearing kirpan: Iqbal Singh Lalpura warns of Constitutional breach

The former chairman of the National Commission for Minorities and a member of the BJP’s national parliamentary board, sought intervention of Union Law Minister and Rajasthan Governor
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 08:15 PM Jul 27, 2025 IST
Iqbal Singh Lalpura. File photo
Iqbal Singh Lalpura, former chairman of the National Commission for Minorities and a member of the BJP’s national parliamentary board, has strongly objected to an alleged violation of a Sikh judicial services aspirant’s fundamental religious rights in Rajasthan. In an appeal to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Lalpura has sought their urgent intervention in the matter.

The controversy surrounds Lakhwinder Kaur, a Sikh candidate who was reportedly barred from wearing the ‘kirpan’, a mandatory religious article of faith, while appearing for the Rajasthan Judicial Services Recruitment Examination held on June 23 at Shri Sumer Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Jodhpur. The restriction was allegedly enforced by the Rajasthan High Court’s Recruitment Cell.

Lalpura said that Article 25(1) of the Constitution, ensures every citizen’s right to freely profess and practice their religion. The kirpan is explicitly protected under Article 25(2)(b), and restricting its use in a public examination setting constitutes not just a denial of religious freedom but also a breach of equality under Article 16, he said.

Calling the incident discriminatory, Lalpura urged the Law Ministry and the Rajasthan Government to immediately formulate and implement uniform guidelines to safeguard the rights of devout Sikh candidates in all public service examinations. He also called for secure and respectful protocols that do not force individuals to choose between their faith and professional aspirations.

He demanded that the Rajasthan High Court recruitment cell should allow Sikh candidates to wear the kirpan after routine security checks. A nationwide directive should be issued to uphold the rights of Sikh candidates in all future recruitment exams.

“This incident sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the secular ethos of our Constitution. No Sikh aspirant should ever be made to choose between their faith and their career aspirations,” he said.

