Home / Rajasthan / Speeding car runs over two men having breakfast at food cart in Udaipur

Speeding car runs over two men having breakfast at food cart in Udaipur

Driver flees after vehicle overturns; locals stage protest over fatal roadside crash

PTI
Udaipur, Updated At : 12:30 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Image for representational purpose. iStock.
A speeding car rammed into a roadside food cart on Sunday morning and ran over two men who died on the spot in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, police said.

The accident occurred near the Bank of Baroda in the Ambamata area while the two men were standing and having their breakfast, they said.

Police said a speeding car first hit the cart and then the two men before overturning. The driver fled the spot immediately after the incident.

The deceased were identified as tailors Abdul Majid and Mohammad Imran, both residents of Chhipa Colony.

After the accident, angry locals staged a protest and blocked the road, causing traffic disruption in the area. Police reached the spot, dispersed the crowd and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

A search has been launched to trace the absconding driver, and further investigation is underway, police added.

Tags :
