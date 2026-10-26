'Told to remove clothes': 8 ragging complaints in Rajasthan medical colleges in 13 days raise student safety concerns

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed Government Medical College, Pali, in Rajasthan, to submit a detailed report within 24 hours over allegations of severe ragging of junior students, including forced removal of clothing, harassment through video calls and threats of continued intimidation.

Eight ragging complaints have been reported across medical colleges in Rajasthan between October 10 and October 23 raising concerns about student safety and campus anti-ragging mechanisms.

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Taking a serious view of the complaint, the Commission has asked the college to initiate immediate protective measures and ensure an impartial inquiry, stressing that action to safeguard students must not be delayed until the investigation is completed.

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The anonymous complaint to the Government Medical College alleged that senior students used abusive and insulting language, summoned juniors to hostel rooms and forced them to open or remove their clothing. It also alleges that ragging was conducted through video calls and that junior students were threatened with the continuation of such activities until April.

Concerns have also been raised over inadequate security and supervision in the hostel.

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The NMC has sought details of the action taken by the college's anti-ragging committee and anti-ragging squad, including preliminary findings, steps taken to verify the allegations and the identification of students allegedly involved. It has also asked whether hostel wardens, security personnel and other responsible staff members have been questioned and whether any supervisory lapses have been identified.

The college has been directed to provide details of hostel security arrangements, including the deployment of guards, duty rosters, security rounds and monitoring of entry and exit points. It must also explain the measures taken to prevent further ragging, intimidation, humiliation or retaliation against junior students to the NMC.

Chairperson of United Doctors Front (UDF) Dr Lakshya Mittal said, “We demand a high-level review of all ragging complaints reported across Rajasthan in the last 15 days, independent investigations & accountability of Deans/Principals wherever negligence is established. Ragging is not a tradition. It is not personality development. It can destroy a young student’s mental health & future.”

The college has also been asked to establish a confidential reporting mechanism and provide counselling and psychological support wherever required. It must submit para-wise comments on every allegation in the original complaint, along with a comprehensive Action Taken Report and supporting documents detailing inquiry proceedings, records examined, protective measures implemented and the proposed timeline for completing the investigation.