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Home / Rajasthan / Tourist guide dies after 'stabbing' near Amber Fort in Jaipur

Tourist guide dies after 'stabbing' near Amber Fort in Jaipur

Locals shut shops in Amber market to protest against the incident

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 08:58 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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A 40-year-old tourist guide, who was injured in a stabbing incident near Amber fort, died at a hospital on Tuesday morning following which locals shut shops in Amber market to protest against the incident.

Tourist guide Manish Soni, a resident of Amber, was present at Maotha on Monday when some tourists travelling in a private car asked for directions to Amber Fort.

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A jeep driver, identified as Azam, who was standing nearby, told the tourists that private cars were not allowed to go up to the fort and suggested that they take his jeep instead, police said.

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However, after Soni explained the route to the tourists, they proceeded towards the fort in their car. This led to an argument between Azam and Soni.

During the altercation, Azam allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Soni in the abdomen, Amber SHO Rajendra Godara said.

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Soni was rushed to SMS hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. Police apprehended Azam after the incident.

The SHO said that Soni died during treatment on Tuesday.

After the death, locals held a protest in Amber and the market was closed.

Godara said the agitating members were pacified and the family has agreed for post-mortem.

“The body will be handed over to family after the post-mortem,” the SHO said.

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