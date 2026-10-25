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Home / Rajasthan / Udaipur artisans give 'turban tribute' to Captain Smit Machchhar's aviation heroics

Udaipur artisans give 'turban tribute' to Captain Smit Machchhar's aviation heroics

The turban-makers have also sought assistance from the Prime Minister's Office to deliver the turban to the pilot

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 03:41 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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A special turban crafted by Jinesh and Jayant Kothari of 'Shahi Taj' — in honour of Captain Smit Machhar — features the number '174' and the word 'Courage', in Udaipur, Rajasthan. PTI
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Two turban-makers in Rajasthan's Udaipur have designed a special turban to honour Captain Smit Machchhar, who saved the lives of 174 passengers aboard a flydubai flight.

The turban-makers have also sought assistance from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to deliver the turban to the pilot.

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Named 'Captain Smit Machchhar 174 Bravery Turban', the one-of-a-kind headwear combines Rajasthan's tradition of valour and Mewar's cultural heritage with symbols representing aviation.

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The turban features saffron, symbolising Rajasthan's courage and pride, and sky blue, representing the open sky. The number '174' and the word 'Sahas' (courage) have been prominently incorporated into its design.

Jinesh and Jayant Kothari of Shahi Taj, a turban-making establishment in Udaipur, said that they were deeply moved by the heroics of Captain Machchhar.

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They said learning about his courage and Indian origin filled them with pride and inspired them to honour him through their traditional craft.

According to the turban-makers, Mewar has a long tradition of preparing special turbans to honour distinguished personalities and mark important occasions.

In keeping with this tradition, they have designed the turban in the traditional 'Bhopalshahi' style.

Jinesh said it took around four to five days to prepare the headwear. The makers said the idea was to bring together symbols of courage, cultural heritage and aviation to honour the bravery displayed in the sky.

Jinesh and Jayant said they have written to the PMO seeking assistance in delivering the turban to Captain Machchhar. They are also trying to contact flydubai and relevant authorities in India and the United Arab Emirates.

"We want this turban to reach Captain Machchhar so that he can accept this honour from Mewar," they said.

They said Shahi Taj had previously prepared turbans for several prominent personalities in India and abroad, but Captain Machchhar's courage made this tribute special.

"The day Captain Machchhar wears this turban will be a moment of pride not only for us but for the entire Mewar region," they said.

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