Udaipur milkman, wife found dead at home; bodies stuffed inside trunk

Two days after they went missing, the bodies of a 65-year-old milk seller and his wife were found stuffed inside a trunk at their home in Udaipur’s Punawali village on Friday, police said.

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The deceased were identified as Lahri Lal Paliwal (65) and his wife Radha Devi (62), SHO Shaitan Singh Nathawat said.

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The couple had been missing since Wednesday morning.

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According to police, family members noticed a foul smell emanating from the house on Friday and searched the premises. They opened the trunk from where the smell was coming and found the bodies wrapped in a plastic bag inside it.

Police suspect the couple may have been killed late Tuesday night and their bodies subsequently placed inside the trunk.

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Bedding had allegedly been placed over the trunk to conceal it, the SHO said.

The couple lived alone and Lahri Lal used to sell milk. When he failed to turn up to deliver milk, a neighbour went to their house and found the door open, but neither Lahri Lal nor Radha Devi was there.

The neighbour informed their son Manohar, who works in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

Manohar asked relatives to visit the house and search for his parents. After the couple could not be traced, he reached home and lodged a police complaint, officials said.

Police are questioning suspects and neighbours and investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The exact cause of death will be established after post-mortem examinations, police said.