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Home / Rajasthan / UP woman murdered, buried in garden in Jaipur; search on for live-in partner

UP woman murdered, buried in garden in Jaipur; search on for live-in partner

The matter came to light when the landlord, who came to inspect the rented premises at Prestige Colony in the Bindayaka area, found the house locked and noticed a woman's hand protruding from freshly dug soil in the garden

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 05:08 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Bindayaka Station House Officer Anil Kumar said the house was taken on rent about two months ago by Pravesh (22), who introduced the woman, Kiran, as his wife. Both hailed from Uttar Pradesh. iStock photo
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A 32-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, who buried her body in the garden of their rented house in Jaipur before fleeing, police said on Sunday.

The matter came to light when the landlord, who came to inspect the rented premises at Prestige Colony in the Bindayaka area, found the house locked and noticed a woman's hand protruding from freshly dug soil in the garden.

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Bindayaka Station House Officer Anil Kumar said the house was taken on rent about two months ago by Pravesh (22), who introduced the woman, Kiran, as his wife. Both hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

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According to preliminary police assessment, Pravesh allegedly killed the woman two to three days ago, dug a pit in the garden at night and buried her body. He then locked the house and fled, the SHO said.

On Sunday morning, when the landlord arrived to check the property, he found it locked.

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After making inquiries with neighbours, he checked the premises and noticed that soil in the garden had been freshly dug. On examining the spot, he saw a woman's hand protruding from the ground and immediately alerted the police.

Police exhumed the body with the help of a forensics team and sent it for post-mortem at Kanwatia Hospital.

They said Pravesh worked at a factory in Bindayaka. Teams have been formed to trace him, and police are also trying to contact the woman's family in Uttar Pradesh.

The motive behind the murder and other circumstances of the case are under investigation, police said.

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