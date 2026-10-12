DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / Villagers ‘kill’ former Rajasthan BJP MLA following dispute over stone crusher   

Villagers ‘kill’ former Rajasthan BJP MLA following dispute over stone crusher   

The incident takes place on Sunday night at Bhonda village when Atar Singh Bhadana had gone to his stone crusher site

article_Author
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 10:23 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Circle Officer (Bhusawar) Neeraj Bhardwaj said Bhadana and his associate Gagan Sharma were allegedly attacked with sticks and stones during the confrontation. Photo for representation
Advertisement

Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana was killed after he was allegedly attacked by a group of villagers following a dispute over restarting a stone crusher in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night at Bhonda village when Bhadana had gone to his stone crusher site.

Advertisement

A dispute over the crusher had been going on between Bhadana and local villagers for some time.

Advertisement

Circle Officer (Bhusawar) Neeraj Bhardwaj said Bhadana and his associate Gagan Sharma were allegedly attacked with sticks and stones during the confrontation.

Both sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital in Weir. Bhadana was later referred to Jaipur's SMS Hospital, while Sharma was referred to Bharatpur.

Advertisement

Bhadana died during treatment at the SMS Hospital, he said.

Police said villagers had accused Bhadana of encroaching on the grazing land and carrying out illegal mining activities. The crusher had remained closed for about a year, and efforts to restart it had led to further disagreements.

Villagers alleged that they had been staging a peaceful protest for the past 10 to 15 days against the proposed reopening of the crusher.

They claimed that Bhadana arrived at the site with around 40 to 50 people on Sunday evening and tried to remove them from the protest site, following which a confrontation broke out.

Both sides have accused each other of assault.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

The body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem, Bhardwaj said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts