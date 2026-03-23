Viral video: Jaipur taxi driver makes German tourist repeat abusive words; arrested

An autorickshaw driver was arrested here for allegedly making a foreign tourist repeat abusive words without her understanding their meaning and recording the act, police said on Monday.

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According to Station House Officer Manju Kumari, the incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media on March 20, showing the driver encouraging the woman to repeat abusive words while laughing.

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Police said the woman, a tourist from Germany, was unaware of the meaning of the words and believed them to be part of a normal conversation.

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Following verification, police identified the accused as Mohammad Sohail, 31, a resident of the Surajpol area, and arrested him after registering an FIR.

Officials said the incident occurred around 10 days ago when the woman was visiting Jaipur and touring the walled city in an autorickshaw.

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The video was recorded by the tourist and later posted on social media after she returned to Germany, following which the police traced the accused.

Further investigation is underway.