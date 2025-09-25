DT
Home / Rajasthan / Woman shot dead, 10 family members injured over land dispute in Rajasthan

Woman shot dead, 10 family members injured over land dispute in Rajasthan

Angry villagers place woman's body outside police station, block Alwar-Sikandra highway, demanding arrest of accused

PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 01:46 PM Sep 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 52-year-old woman was shot dead over a land dispute in a village in Dausa district on Thursday morning, sparking outrage among villagers, police said.

The incident took place in Bagdiyon ki Baas village under Baswa police station limits.

The angry villagers placed the woman's body outside the police station and blocked the Alwar-Sikandra highway, demanding the arrest of the accused, they said.

The protest led to a traffic jam with vehicles stranded for hours.

Police said the incident happened when the deceased, Kailashi Devi, and her family members went to their farm in Bagdiyon ki Baas village in the morning.

They said Kailashi Devi's husband Gopal had a long-standing dispute with Pappuram over the land's boundary.

Pappuram's family had allegedly uprooted pillars and fencing in the boundary on Wednesday night. Gopal's family attempted to restore them on Thursday morning, leading to a violent confrontation.

During the clash, Rajendra allegedly opened fire, killing Kailashi Devi on the spot. Her sister-in-law Bidam Devi (53) was injured in the head and referred to Dausa District Hospital in a critical condition.

Nine others, including Gopal, were injured in a fight with sticks. They were admitted to Baswa hospital for treatment.

The accused and his family members have fled after the incident, police said.

