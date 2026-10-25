Sacred circle of care & art of tapasya

Just as the umbilical cord is a symbol of the maternal bond, the finger of a father guiding his child is a profound metaphor for the paternal relationship. These bonds form the bedrock of our lives, drawing a circle that inevitably loops back to where it began.

The most defining moment in the life of a parent arrives when the child flies from the nest. In that quiet instant, an entire lifetime of memories collides in the mind: the first smile, the tears, the angry times, the hardships and the lessons learned. Each parent carries a unique, irreplaceable set of these snapshots. As the nest empties, poignant dilemmas follow: Was our care enough? Were the right skills imparted? These questions echo until the young one is soaring in the huge sky — and often, long afterwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parents enjoy pampering children, no doubt. Often, much later in life, the behaviour of a child magnifies each moment of pampering and the realisation dawns that giving children everything they want is a disservice. Growth requires drawing them out of their comfort zones. Neurologically, this triggers development in the anterior cingulate cortex — the area of the brain that grows stronger when we do things we do not want or like to do.

By leaning into discomfort, children build emotional stability, deeper insight and inner strength. While caring for ageing parents, stepping out of the comfort zone again demands that one does things that are not entirely yearned for. The analogy is tough to accept, but true: just as an effort is required to desist from spoiling children, much effort is also required to nurture elderly parents.

Advertisement

Caring for your ageing parents is not a casual choice; it is a duty that falls into your lap, whether you like it or not. In this landscape, no two days are ever the same. Just when you think everything is going fine, along comes a new challenge. While doctors are there to manage the clinical details, they cannot make the heavy decisions that are ultimately your destiny. Many times, you will find yourself completely alone when the ultimate question arises: “Should medical intervention be stopped?”

It is at this exact threshold, when you reach the brink of your physical stamina, that you realise the tremendous spiritual reservoir within. An infinite supply of courage, resilience and energy kickstarts to help you shoulder the responsibility of those who once nurtured you. This forced endurance is a form of modern tapasya — a spiritual practice that burns away the superfluous and leads to a profound state of equanimity.

The final defining moment of this journey arrives when the departure comes around. The timeline flashes by: the beginning of dependence, the hours spent in cold hospital corridors and the quiet hand-holding during moments of intense suffering. Every caregiver walks a different path and owns a unique set of experiences.

The moment of absolute closure — the last goodbye — is the pause we must all watch out for. In that heart-wrenching minute, any lingering guilt or perceived oversight comes back magnified many times over. The concept of karma takes on a fresh, immediate dimension.

When others look from the outside and appreciate the care you lavished on the elderly, the sheer angst of that final instant becomes your clear, guiding lighthouse. It reminds you that you loved fully, stayed until the end and fulfilled a sacred duty of human existence.

— The writer teaches at Panjab University