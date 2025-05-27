Jawaharlal Nehru: A legacy carved into the heart of history

History, as Thomas Carlyle wrote, is shaped by extraordinary individuals — those who rise above personal ambition and dedicate their lives to the betterment of humankind. Endowed with courage, charisma, a will to succeed, and a passionate belief in the righteousness of their cause, such individuals leave an indelible imprint on the course of history.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the iconic hero of India’s freedom struggle and the nation’s first Prime Minister, was one such towering figure.

The largeness of Nehru’s vision has defined India’s trajectory as a modern nation — one whose voice commands respect in the diplomatic corridors of the world. He envisioned India as a democratic state, governed by the rule of law and committed to secularism, inclusion, freedom, equality, dignity and justice for all.

It fell to him as the nation’s first Prime Minister to set in motion the process of realising the fundamental goals of the republic.

Pandit ji, as Nehru was affectionately addressed by his colleagues, believed that peace was the necessary first condition for India’s progress and, therefore, steered clear of the cold war rivalries, becoming at the same time a global ambassador of anti colonialism and peacemaker of the world. It was his personal stature as a freedom fighter, humanist and a man of letters that ensured his place amongst the statesmen of his time.

His initiatives in the field of science and technology have made possible India’s status as a nuclear power, with a Space programme that is the envy of the world.

Establishment of the IITs and AIIMs in the country are a tribute to his foresight. The Green and the White revolutions in India that have ensured the nation’s food security are owed to Nehru’s vision. And, the public sector was his instrument for achieving the nation’s goal of self reliance, a vision that has been vindicated.

The list of his accomplishments as Prime Minister and the excellence of his personality are part of the nation’s folklore. But it was his selflessness, democratic temper and humility that endeared him to the multitude, whose affection was his greatest strength.

Pure of heart, Nehru reposed faith in those who proclaimed friendship and was not harsh even to those who were compulsively opposed to him. He recognised the right of conscientious dissent within his party and importance of the Opposition’s role in a democracy, welcoming and even encouraging constructive opposition.

At a time when attempts are being made to deride and denounce his work, let it not be forgotten that memories of Pandit ji’s towering leadership cannot be obliterated by the propagandists. Those who wish to falsify history must know that truth is concrete and cannot be buried. It reinforces itself and finds utterance from time to time. Indeed, history cannot be willed and Nehru, who made history, remains alive in the thought of the nation. His life of selflessness and sacrifice are an abiding testimony to his ennobling leadership.

No rewriting of history can silence the resounding echo of Nehru’s uplifting humanism or the enduring power of his ideas. In these times of division and discord, Kaifi Azmi’s poignant tribute to Nehru on his funeral remains etched in public memory.

‘Meri Awaz suno, pyar ka saaz suno Kyun sajai hai yeh chandan ki chitah mere liye, Mein koi jism nahin hun, ke Jaladogey mujhe, Raakh ke saath bikhar jaunga duniya mein, Tum jahan khaoge thokar, wahin paoge mujhe..’

The poet, addressing the people through Nehru, conveys the immortality of his hero’s vision and an assurance of the leader’s guardianship of his people beyond life. A broad translation of the verse reads:

‘Hear my voice, hear the music of love Why have you set up this pyre for me? I am not just a body that you can burn, With my ashes, I will be scatter myself across the world Every time you stumble, you will find me beside you..’

On the occasion of Pandit Nehru’s 61st death anniversary and considering the troubled times that we live in, we must recall the poetic tribute of Atal Bihari Vajpayi at the time of Pandit ji’s passing. The veteran leader of the BJP had with his usual eloquence then said about Nehru: “It was a dream, which merged into infinity … a flame of lamp, which kept burning through the night, fighting every darkness, and by showing us the way, itself attained Nirvana one morning.”

The exceptionality of Nehru’s leadership thus established, his resting place is assured in the pantheon of the great. The light of his vision, the power of his grace, the gentleness of his spirit, the strength of his conviction and the endless sacrifices he made for the country’s freedom, have justly earned him the veneration of his people. Jawaharlal Nehru introduced the ‘tone of modesty’ and dignity at the centre of politics, repurposing it beyond the pursuit of power for its own sake. For all these reasons and more, Nehru’s transformative leadership will remain an unending inspiration for generations to come. Hopefully, those who claim to pursue his legacy will not fail their idol.

Ashwani Kumar is former Union minister for Law and Justice

Views are personal