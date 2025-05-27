DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Remembering Nehru / Nehru: The man I admired

Nehru: The man I admired

Nehru was, in my opinion, nobler than his deeds and as such was a victim of his greatness
article_Author
Col DS Cheema Retd
Updated At : 01:27 PM May 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jawaharlal Nehru. Tribune/File
Advertisement

May 27, 1964, the day a great statesman of Jawaharlal Nehru's stature passed away, is deeply etched in my memory. At the time, I was officiating as a Captain at Bomdila, NEFA, in charge of an Advance Workshop Detachment. I heard the news on radio and I literally cried.

Advertisement

I grew up cutting out Nehru's black and white photos from the pages of The Tribune and pasting them in my ruled notebook. I once received a tight slap from my father for cutting the newspaper before he had read it.

In Class X, I was selected to speak on AIR on the topic “Who did more for India — Gandhi or Nehru?” My English teacher wanted me to speak in favour of Gandhi, but I insisted on Nehru. I spoke for three minutes and the broadcast earned me my “My First Professional Fee” (published as Middle in The Tribune) of Rs 16 and 20 paise. The amount was sent to me through money order after a few months.

Advertisement

Nehru was, in my opinion, nobler than his deeds and as such was a victim of his greatness.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper