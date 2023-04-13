1,000 schools, 3L students take part in all-rounder programme

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

The first edition of the 'Classmate All Rounder' programme concluded recently.

The programme was aimed at holistic skill development of school students and nurturing them to become well-rounded individuals. The programme was aligned with the objectives of National Education Policy (NEP) and had been instituted in the form of a large-scale multi-layered inter-school competition.

The aim of the programme was to encourage schoolchildren to learn and experiment new skills and create a unique platform for them to showcase their talents.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Vikas Gupta, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC's Education and Stationery Products Business, said - "This year's Classmate Allrounder Programme, which saw large-scale participation from three lakh children across 1,000 schools, is one such effort by Classmate to hone multidimensional skills in children, making them future-ready."

The first edition of the programme, conducted in 13 cities across India, received good response and witnessed the participation from over 1,000 schools and three lakh students. The four winners who had bagged the title of Classmate All Rounders 2022 were Ayush Bhagat from Kolkata, Rasleen Kaur from Chandigarh, Sanjana Pramod Shetty from Mumbai, and Arshia Chaudhary from Jaipur. The Grand Finale was judged by a panel of four members of varied profiles, including actor and storyteller Roshan Abbas, Billiards and Snooker champion Pankaj Advani, Indian Esports player Ankit Panth, and CEO of Design Café Geeta Ramanan.