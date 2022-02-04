1.59L children in TN received 2nd vaccine dose: Minister

Chennai, February 4

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that 1.59 lakh children in the state between the age group of 15-18 years have received the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

In a statement, the Minister added that 78 per cent of those eligible in the above mentioned group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

He said that of the 33,46,000 children between 15-18 years, 26,26,311 have been inoculated with one dose of the vaccine while 1,59,679 have received two doses.

Of the 5,06,050 people eligible in the state for booster doses, 4,17,908 have been administered the vaccine. This is nearly 82.55 per cent of those eligible for booster dose vaccine, Subramanian added. IANS