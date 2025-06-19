10-day Kindergarten Summer Camp concludes at Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali

The school concludes its 10-day Kindergarten Summer Camp. The camp was meticulously designed to provide a vibrant, engaging, and joyful environment for young learners, packed with diverse activities aimed at holistic development. During this period, activities, such as physical wellness, creative expression, life skills, water play, storytelling and rhymes, brain games and puzzles, music and movement, and many more were conducted. The camp also included specially themed days, such as “Nurturing Nature”, which fostered an early appreciation for the environment and its conservation, adding significant learning value and a unique dimension to the camp. A highly anticipated highlight was an educational and thrilling visit to Chhatbir Zoo. On the concluding day of the camp, the school’s Founder Director Principal Ranjeet Bedi shared her thoughts, stating that this year’s summer camp was dedicated to the smiles and unique learning experiences of the young students. Principal Gianjot said, “This Kindergarten Summer Camp was a wonderful blend of education and entertainment, and we look forward to many more such initiatives.” On the final day, an exhibition was also organised for parents to showcase the creative things made by children.

