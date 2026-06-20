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Home / The School Tribune / 10-day Summer Camp concludes

10-day Summer Camp concludes

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:02 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Alpine Public School, Nalagarh, concluded its 10-day Summer Camp on Friday with a vibrant and grand closing ceremony. During the Summer Camp, students received training in a wide range of activities, including English speaking, personality development, dance, taekwondo, art and craft, music, basketball, cooking and several other educational and recreational pursuits. To make the camp more enjoyable and enriching, students were also treated to an exciting magic show, which they thoroughly enjoyed. The camp further featured a Niagara Farm Adventure Trip, pool activities and a picnic, providing students with opportunities to learn teamwork, discipline and the importance of connecting with nature while having fun. The valedictory ceremony was graced by Director Prem Lata Joshi and Principal Bindu as chief guests. Addressing the gathering, Prem Lata Joshi emphasised that summer camps serve as an important platform for the holistic development of children. Principal Bindu highlighted that the camp was designed to provide students with opportunities to explore their interests through various sports and creative activities. The closing ceremony featured captivating performances in dance, music, martial arts, art and other activities learned during the camp. The students’ confidence and enthusiasm won the hearts of the audience and reflected the success of the programme.

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