10-year-old artist creates buzz with his sketches

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 23

All of 10 years, his work in sketching and drawing got recognised when he was picked last month by the district administration for a state-level award to be presented by Punjab CM during the Republic Day function.

Meet Bhavya Batra, who has 30 beautiful sketches of top personalities and religious saints to his credit. A student of Class V at Kendriya Vidyalaya-2, Jalandhar Cantonment, Bhavya had started sketching when he was just four years old.

His mother Vandana, who is an art and craft teacher at Government School in Patara, recognised his talent early. “He used to make beautiful flowers and do lovely shading in the beginning and soon, he started making cartoon caricatures. I used to record all his work in my phone and even make videos of what he made and how he made and show it to my friends and relatives, all of whom suggested that he must be groomed well in the field”, said the proud mother.

The best time for Bhavya’s grooming came during the lockdown period. “As soon his online classes would finish, he would sit down and start his drawing work. He did it with so much passion. I used to provide him good tutorials of drawing on YouTube, which he began following for his self-learning”, said his father Satish Batra.

He showed the sketches of Guru Nanak, Guru Gobind Singh, Guru Teg Bahadur, Radha-Krishan, Bhagwan Valmiki, Swami Dayanand, Jawahar Lal Nehru etc that he had prepared over the past two years. Bhavya said oflate, he had started drawing sketch from any portrait available to him in the newspapers. “Recently, I have made sketches of the police officials and other personalities who remain in news and have really enjoyed making them,” said Bhavya.

Currently he is taking coaching from expert artist Ved Parkash, who takes classes of college students at Nizatam Nagar.

Asked about his future plans, Bhavya said, “For the time being, I will concentrate on making better sketches. I will go by whatever comes to my mind ahead.” On his career plans, he has his mind clear, “I want to crack the UPSC and become a police officer but drawing will always remain my passion”