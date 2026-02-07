DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
100-Kundi vedic 'havan' held

100-Kundi vedic 'havan' held

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:00 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
DAV Police Public School, Police Lines, Karnal, organised a 100-Kundi vedic 'havan' and anti-drug awareness programme Baloo village, Karnal, under the nationwide "No Nasha Nation" campaign. The event commenced with a student-led anti-drug awareness rally, during which students sensitised villagers about the ill-effects of substance abuse. This was followed by an impactful nukkad natak, effectively portraying the social, emotional and physical consequences of drug addiction and leaving a deep impression on the audience. The vedic 'havan' was performed with chanting, creating a spiritually charged and serene atmosphere. A collective anti-drug pledge was administered in which students, parents, youth and villagers pledged to stay away from intoxicants and actively promote a drug-free society.

