100-Kundi vedic 'havan' held

DAV Police Public School, Police Lines, Karnal, organised a 100-Kundi vedic 'havan' and anti-drug awareness programme Baloo village, Karnal, under the nationwide "No Nasha Nation" campaign. The event commenced with a student-led anti-drug awareness rally, during which students sensitised villagers about the ill-effects of substance abuse. This was followed by an impactful nukkad natak, effectively portraying the social, emotional and physical consequences of drug addiction and leaving a deep impression on the audience. The vedic 'havan' was performed with chanting, creating a spiritually charged and serene atmosphere. A collective anti-drug pledge was administered in which students, parents, youth and villagers pledged to stay away from intoxicants and actively promote a drug-free society.

