New Normal

1000 govt schools in Jammu create 'happiness zones'

1000 govt schools in Jammu create 'happiness zones'

Representational image Istock

Our Correspondent

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 15

More than 1,000 government schools of Jammu division have created ‘happiness zones’ to provide safe and psychologically comfortable spaces within the school premises where students can talk about their feelings and emotions without any inhibitions.

Ravi Shankar Sharma, Director of School Education Jammu stated that students returning to schools after such a long gap may experience a heightened level of stress, anxiety, and fearfulness along with a wide range of other emotional and behavioural issues due to the pandemic trauma.

“We need to be prepared to offer students a healthy and psychologically safe environment to safeguard them. The happiness of a child is directly linked to academic performance and to improve attention, retention of students we have to ensure mental health, safety and security of students,” Sharma said.

What is Manodarpan

  • Manodarpan is an initiative of the Ministry of Education (MOE) aims to provide psycho-social support and counselling to students for their mental health and well-being during the Covid 19 outbreak and beyond.

These zones have been created as per the directions of the Ministry of Education endorsed by Administrative Department School Education.

“Directorate of School Education Jammu has directed all the schools of Jammu division from middle to higher secondary to create such happiness zones to provide psychosocial support to students as per Manodarpan guidelines. Trained faculty counsellors working in counselling cells of these schools are rendering their services in these zones” read an official statement.

Principal Secretary School Education Department B.K. Singh emphasised creating a stress free atmosphere in schools. He recently visited a few of such happiness zones and enquired in detail about the counselling services being provided in schools.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

2
Punjab

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

3
Punjab

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

4
Nation

10-year-old boy sees mother in intimate position with 14-year-old cousin in Rajasthan, murdered

5
Punjab

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

6
Haryana

Haryana CM: Structural audit of all societies in Gurugram

7
Nation

Madhubala's 96-year-old sister 'ill-treated' by daughter-in-law in New Zealand, put alone on a flight to Mumbai

8
Sports

Cobbler’s son in Punjab’s Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

9
Nation

48-year-old man marries 14 women in 7 states; first time in 1982, last in 2020; arrested

10
Nation

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

Top Stories

India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as tension mounts

India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as tension mounts

There are about 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

The Punjabi actor died near the Singhu border, the centre of...

Russia says some troops near Ukraine returning to base

Russia says some troops near Ukraine returning to base

It was not clear how many units were being withdrawn, and by...

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra walks out of jail on bail

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra walks out of jail on bail

Son of Union minister had been lodged in the jail since Octo...

Fodder scam: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict in Rs 139 cr Doranda treasury case

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

The quantum of punishment to be pronounced on February 18

Cities

View All

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Congress dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Navjot Sidhu roars in Verka

Parties colluding to keep AAP at bay in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

Tarn Taran: Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in city

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery in Chandigarh

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh administration radar

Who controls bureaucrats in Delhi – LG or Delhi govt? SC to hear on March 3

Who controls bureaucrats in Delhi – LG or Delhi govt? SC to hear on March 3

51-year-old businessman shoots self dead inside his car in Delhi's Prashant Vihar

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

Jalandhar Cantt: It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Chopper denied nod twice, claims Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on BJP candidate from Gill Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay attack on BJP’s Gill candidate Ladhar

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Simarjit Singh Bains' supporter accuses police of registering FIR against dead man

RTI activist assaulted in Ludhiana

What Amarinder could not do in his entire tenure Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Patiala schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Patiala cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested in Banur with 1.75 kg of heroin