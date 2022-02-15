1000 govt schools in Jammu create 'happiness zones'

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 15

More than 1,000 government schools of Jammu division have created ‘happiness zones’ to provide safe and psychologically comfortable spaces within the school premises where students can talk about their feelings and emotions without any inhibitions.

Ravi Shankar Sharma, Director of School Education Jammu stated that students returning to schools after such a long gap may experience a heightened level of stress, anxiety, and fearfulness along with a wide range of other emotional and behavioural issues due to the pandemic trauma.

“We need to be prepared to offer students a healthy and psychologically safe environment to safeguard them. The happiness of a child is directly linked to academic performance and to improve attention, retention of students we have to ensure mental health, safety and security of students,” Sharma said.

What is Manodarpan Manodarpan is an initiative of the Ministry of Education (MOE) aims to provide psycho-social support and counselling to students for their mental health and well-being during the Covid 19 outbreak and beyond. These zones have been created as per the directions of the Ministry of Education endorsed by Administrative Department School Education.

“Directorate of School Education Jammu has directed all the schools of Jammu division from middle to higher secondary to create such happiness zones to provide psychosocial support to students as per Manodarpan guidelines. Trained faculty counsellors working in counselling cells of these schools are rendering their services in these zones” read an official statement.

Principal Secretary School Education Department B.K. Singh emphasised creating a stress free atmosphere in schools. He recently visited a few of such happiness zones and enquired in detail about the counselling services being provided in schools.