12 Aryakulam students clear NDA written exam

As many as 12 students of Aryakulam, Nilokheri, have cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) written examination. The achievement reflects their dedication, perseverance and focused preparation to join the Indian armed forces. The Gurukul Management Committee congratulated the successful candidates and encouraged them to prepare diligently for the subsequent stages of selection. Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, also congratulated the students and staff over a telephone call.

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