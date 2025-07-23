DT
13th Saint Soldier Football Tournament-2025 continues

13th Saint Soldier Football Tournament-2025 continues

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
The 13th Saint Soldier Football Tournament-025 continued at Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh. As the tournament progressed into its decisive stages, the day featured both quarter-final and semi-final clashes. The first match of the day featured Saint Joseph’s School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, taking on Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, Chandigarh. Saint Joseph’s emerged victorious with a 3-1 win. Next up was a gripping quarter-final encounter featuring Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, and Moti Ram Arya School, Sector 27, Chandigarh. Strawberry Fields continued their impressive run with a 2-1 win. The third match of the day witnessed a dominant performance by St John’s High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, against New Public School, Sector 18, Chandigarh. St John’s secured a resounding 6-0 victory. The first semi-final saw the host team, Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, take on Saint Joseph’s School, Sector 44, Chandigarh. Displaying exceptional control and coordination, SSIS cruised to a commanding 5-0 victory securing the team’s place in the final. In the second semi-final, Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, clashed with Saint John’s High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, in a closely contested match. In a nail-biting finish, Saint John’s edged past Strawberry Fields with a 5-4 win on penalties, earning their spot in the tournament final.

