14 cadets attend NCC camp

Fourteen NCC cadets from Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran attended NCC camp under the leadership of CO Barinder Kumar and SMO Tarsem Singh of 11 PB Battalion. The 10-day camp was organised at Government ITI, Amritsar. Principal Satwant Singh Bains said they learned activities related to fitness , personality development during the camp. OCk

#Tarn Taran