Home / The School Tribune / 14 NCC cadets of Emm Aar International School, Adampur, attend General's address

14 NCC cadets of Emm Aar International School, Adampur, attend General's address

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
Fourteen NCC cadets of the school attended an inspiring address by Lt Gen Ajay Chandpuria, AVSM, VSM, at the Maharana Ranjit Singh Auditorium, Jalandhar Cantonment. The event, organised under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters, aimed to motivate the young cadets and orient them towards the values and lifestyle of the armed forces. The cadets participated under the guidance of ANO Ashwani Kumar, who ensured their readiness and discipline for the occasion. The cadets, in full NCC uniform and high spirits, reported to the school at 7:30 am and were taken to the venue, where they joined cadets from various institutions across the region. Dr Ashish Tandon, president of the school, was present to encourage and see off the cadets, wishing them a meaningful and enlightening experience.

