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Home / The School Tribune / 14 students qualify for State-Level Games

14 students qualify for State-Level Games

Achievers

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:29 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa celebrated the outstanding performance of its athletes at the district-level games. Of the 51 participating athletes, 14 qualified for the State-Level Games. Garv Mangla and Garvit Mangla qualified in Karate, while Khyati qualified in Yoga. In Shooting, Komal secured first position and Pushpinder second position in the Under-17 Girls’ category, while Parth Verma won second position in the Under-19 Boys’ category and Yogan Nandal third position in the Under-14 Boys’ category. In Athletics, Ashmeet won the 100m, Sanoi secured third position in Long Jump, Khushpreet third position in the 200m and Bhavesh third position in the 100m. Devansh, Yash and Vishav qualified in Weightlifting. The achievers were felicitated during a special morning assembly and wished success at the next level.

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