140 pupils take part in chess meet

140 pupils take part in chess meet

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
Over 140 students from various age groups from different schools and districts across Punjab and Haryana participated in the 1st S Karnail Singh Brar Memorial Chess Championship held at St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali. The event was inaugurated by Principal Anjli Sharma and organised under the guidance of Chairman Karandeep Singh Brar. The school campus was filled with enthusiasm as young chess players showcased their strategic skills, while parents, teachers and coaches offered their support throughout the day-long event. The tournament concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where Vineet Verma, Commissioner, Punjab State Traders' Commission, honoured the winners in various categories. The championship provided a valuable platform for students to demonstrate their talent, sportsmanship, and passion for chess, making it a memorable and inspiring experience.

