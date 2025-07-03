DT
15-day summer camp concludes at PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
A 15-day summer camp concluded at the school. It was held under the guidance of Principal Monica Sharma and Vice-Principal Rohina Khullar. The camp was organised by India Bright Mindz for the children of primary and senior wing of the school. A team of expert resource persons, including Reema and Gautam Rishi, organised activities, including dance, fitness, art and craft, fun games, smokeless cooking, gardening, table manners and magical math. The children enjoyed all activities during the camp. On the concluding day, a fun party was organised in which the children showcased their newly learnt skills. While addressing the children, Monica Sharma said the main motive of organising such camps was to enhance the creative skills and sense of team spirit among the children along with their physical and mental development as vacation time is the best time for tapping such capabilities as the mind is free from all the engagements. They also appreciated the children for the enthusiasm shown and the efforts put in by them.

