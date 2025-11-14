DT
Home / The School Tribune / 150th anniversary of national song celebrated

150th anniversary of national song celebrated

School note

TNS
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
The NSS Wing of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, celebrated the 150th anniversary of the national song, “Vande Mataram”, with zeal and patriotic fervour. In accordance with the directives of the Ministry of Culture and the NSS Regional Directorate, Chandigarh, the celebration began with the mass singing of “Vande Mataram” at 9:50 am, followed by the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inaugural address. The event saw enthusiastic participation from the NSS volunteers and students, who joined together to honour the momentous occasion. The school premises echoed with the spirit of unity, love for the nation, and respect for India’s rich cultural heritage. Organised under the banner of the NSS Wing, the celebration instilled a deep sense of patriotism and national pride among the students. Principal Shama Kukkal appreciated the sincere efforts of the NSS Wing and lauded the students for their active participation. She emphasised that such events not only celebrate India’s glorious past but also inspire young minds to uphold the ideals of unity, courage, and devotion to the nation.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

