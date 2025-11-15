DT
Home / The School Tribune / 150th anniversary of national song commemorated

150th anniversary of national song commemorated

School note

TNS
Updated At : 05:05 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
A special morning assembly was conducted in Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of national song ‘Vande Mataram’. The event began with the morning prayer, followed by a brief speech highlighting the historical importance of ‘Vande Mataram’, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. Students were reminded of how the song inspired countless freedom fighters during India’s struggle for independence. The highlight of the assembly was a group singing performance of ‘Vande Mataram’ by the school choir, which filled the atmosphere with patriotism and pride. Principal Rajni Dutta addressed the gathering, emphasising the message of unity, love for the motherland, and respect for national heritage. The assembly concluded with the rendition of the national anthem and a renewed spirit of nationalism in every heart. It was indeed a memorable and inspiring celebration of India’s glorious cultural and patriotic legacy.

