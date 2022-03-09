17,800 out-of-school children identified in state

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 9

As many as 17,802 out-of-school children in the age group of 7-14 have been identified in the state in a survey conducted by the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad.

A majority of the children who were identified during the survey that was conducted in January this year, are the children of migrant labourers and people belonging to economically weaker sections.

Now the parishad has started making efforts to bring the identified children, who have quit studies due to different issues, back into the mainstream and directed the district elementary education officers to complete the admission process of all identified children.

In an order issued by the Director, Elementary Education, Haryana, officials have been directed that the children will be admitted provisionally only in the admission withdrawal register of school under the special category “zero class”. There should be no denial of admission to any such child for want of any type of document. The data will be uploaded on the PRABANDH portal by March 15 and the data will be validated at the district level before March 17.

During the next academic session, regular admission of these children will be done in their age-appropriate class by registering them on the management information system (MIS) portal.

Ambala district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, (DPCSS) Sudhir Kalra, said “During the survey, 867 out-of-school children were identified in Ambala. The identified students will be provided training at the special training centres. Since a majority of the children belong to migrant families, their parents will be motivated to keep sending their children to schools even if they move to any other district or state for a better future.”

“After completing the bridge course, the children will be enrolled in their age-appropriate class in the next academic session. Last year, 1,244 out-of-school children were trained at 50 centres in Ambala and will be admitted to age-appropriate classes in the coming session in government schools. To ensure that the children keep attending the course, educational tours and learning-by-doing activities are arranged,” he added.