19 NCC cadets of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, participate in I-Day celebrations

As many as 19 NCC cadets of the school participated in Independence Day celebrations held at Parade Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula. Under the guidance and motivation of Principal Gulshan Kaur, the cadets displayed exemplary discipline, coordination, and patriotic spirit during the march past. Their spirited participation was a matter of great pride for the school, reflecting the values of dedication, teamwork, and national service that NCC stands for. The performance of the cadets received appreciation from the dignitaries present at the event.

Advertisement