2-day sports meet begins at GMSSS 16, Chandigarh

A two-day sports meet began at the school on Friday. Director School Education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar was the chief guest on the occasion. The chief guest declared the meet open by releasing colourful balloons in the air followed by an enthralling cultural programme by students. The event formally commenced with the march past by all four houses of the school — Daffodil, Rose, Lily and Pansy. A mass drill was also presented by the students, which left the spectators spellbound. Yoga students also put up a grand show. The school playground was decorated tastefully where a number of events like races (100m, 200m, relay race), slow cycling, sack race, three-legged race, tug-of-war, etc were held both for boys and girls. The participants looked quite energetic and enthusiastic amidst the occasional cheering by the crowd. They displayed exemplary sportsmanship and discipline while competing with their fellow participants. Ramandeep Kaur, Neena Rastogi and other high officials also graced the occasion. Principal of the school, Bhavneet Kaur, appreciated the efforts made by the students and staff members for making the event a success.