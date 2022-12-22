2 students chosen for national contest

Prajveer Singh and Aakash of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, got selected for national-level CBSE Science Exhibition for their project under the Sub-Theme- Environmental concern. They displayed a working model on ‘Smart Solid Waste Management’. As many as 68 schools had presented their models at the exhibition. The students’ model exhibited scientific procedure of solid waste management, which includes prevention of waste, minimization, reuse, recycling, energy recovery and safe disposal of waste. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the success of these students at regional level and advised them to improvise the idea for the national level competition.