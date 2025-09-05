2 students from economically weaker sections get scholarship

Pinegrove School, Subathu, announced a scholarship announced by the Sir Sobha Singh Public Charitable Trust, under the aegis of Perminder Singh and his daughter Amba Singh, an accomplished Special Educator in New York, both distinguished alumni of The Lawrence School, Sanawar. Through this collaboration, the trust will sponsor the residential school education of two deserving children from economically weaker sections of Himachal Pradesh. One child is an HP flood-victim’s orphaned daughter, who was orphaned in the horrific Mandir tragedy of 2023 in Shimla. The other is a government school girl from Solan district. This sponsorship will cover tuition, board and lodging and associated educational expenses of two students, expected to be for a decade, thus ensuring them access to Pinegrove’s holistic, high-quality education. In addition, the trust has expressed interest in supporting uniform costs for other girls from the EWS category, and other orphaned children enrolled at the school. Executive Director Capt AJ Singh expressed heartfelt gratitude to the trust, stating, “This generous gesture will not only transform the lives of the two selected children but will also bring lasting impact to their families and their village communities.

