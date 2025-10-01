21 students win 35 medals in skating

Om Parkash Bansal Modern School, Mandi Gobindgarh, hosted the School District Roller Skating Championship (2025-26) at RIMT University. The grand event witnessed the participation of 30 schools with over 250 skaters competing with enthusiasm and sporting spirit. The school had a strong representation with 31 skaters, out of which 21 students clinched medals, winning a total of 35 medals. Principal Sangeeta Sharma congratulated the medal winners on their brilliant performances and motivated them to continue their journey of success with the same zeal and passion.

