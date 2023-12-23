23 students of DAV School, Alampur, selected for national-level games

Students bagged medals and trophies at cluster as well as state-level tournaments. As many as 23 students got selected in different games for the nationals in DAV National Sports Competition, 2023-24. In U-14 boxing, Aksham, Mitul and Harsh won the gold medal. Adarsh, Abhinav Rana, Revanshu and Aryan bagged the silver medal and Aditya won the bronze medal, thereafter securing their place in the national-level competition. In U-17 boxing, Ruhan Pathania won the gold medal and in U-17 (girls) boxing, Khushi Dhiman and Sejal Mehra procured their place in the national-level competition by winning gold medals. Angad Chauhan won the gold medal in the 10m air rifle shooting. In U-14 yoga (boys), Ansh Jaggi, Reyansh and Revant wonning the gold medal in the state-level sports competition. In U-14 basketball, Krishav, Aditya, Simon, Akshit and Daksh and in the U-17 category, Farhan Ahmed and Naitik were selected for the national-level competition. In U-19, Sikhil Samyal was selected for the national-level competition. Revant and Riyaansh were selected for the national-level competition in yoga. In cricket, Shashwat and Banshul were selected for the national-level competition, which will be organised in Faridabad.

