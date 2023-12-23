23 students of DAV School, Alampur, selected for national-level games

Students bagged medals and trophies at cluster as well as state-level tournaments. As many as 23 students got selected in different games for the nationals in DAV National Sports Competition, 2023-24. In U-14 boxing, Aksham, Mitul and Harsh won the gold medal. Adarsh, Abhinav Rana, Revanshu and Aryan bagged the silver medal and Aditya won the bronze medal, thereafter securing their place in the national-level competition. In U-17 boxing, Ruhan Pathania won the gold medal and in U-17 (girls) boxing, Khushi Dhiman and Sejal Mehra procured their place in the national-level competition by winning gold medals. Angad Chauhan won the gold medal in the 10m air rifle shooting. In U-14 yoga (boys), Ansh Jaggi, Reyansh and Revant wonning the gold medal in the state-level sports competition. In U-14 basketball, Krishav, Aditya, Simon, Akshit and Daksh and in the U-17 category, Farhan Ahmed and Naitik were selected for the national-level competition. In U-19, Sikhil Samyal was selected for the national-level competition. Revant and Riyaansh were selected for the national-level competition in yoga. In cricket, Shashwat and Banshul were selected for the national-level competition, which will be organised in Faridabad.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Terrorist killed as infiltration bid is foiled along border in Jammu
The operation takes place when a group of 4 heavily-armed te...
Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti; cops call it hate crime
The Newark Police Service has started an investigation
India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France
The plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates carryi...
2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda
2 others seriously injured