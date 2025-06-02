24 NCC cadets from The Paradise International School, Ghagga, participate in Annual Training Camp

A contingent of 24 cadets from the NCC Army Wing of the school participated in the Annual Training Camp held at the NCC Training School, Ropar. The camp was a display of spirited participation and outstanding performance by the cadets. Cadet Mehakpreet Kaur of Grade X secured the second position in rifle shooting, showcasing excellent marksmanship. The school’s girls’ kho-kho team clinched the first position, while the boys’ kho-kho team secured the second position, demonstrating commendable teamwork and athleticism. In tug-of-war, the boys’ team earned the second place. Adding cultural vibrancy to the event, cadets Namrata, Sugat, Ekam, and Mehakpreet Kaur delivered a mesmerising bhangra performance, winning the first position during the cultural gala. Dr Parminder Kaur, Principal of the school, congratulated all cadets for their discipline, dedication, and spirited participation. She remarked that the camp instilled values of patriotism, discipline, and self-confidence among the students, preparing them to become responsible citizens of the nation.

