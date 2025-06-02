DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / 24 NCC cadets from The Paradise International School, Ghagga, participate in Annual Training Camp

24 NCC cadets from The Paradise International School, Ghagga, participate in Annual Training Camp

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A contingent of 24 cadets from the NCC Army Wing of the school participated in the Annual Training Camp held at the NCC Training School, Ropar. The camp was a display of spirited participation and outstanding performance by the cadets. Cadet Mehakpreet Kaur of Grade X secured the second position in rifle shooting, showcasing excellent marksmanship. The school’s girls’ kho-kho team clinched the first position, while the boys’ kho-kho team secured the second position, demonstrating commendable teamwork and athleticism. In tug-of-war, the boys’ team earned the second place. Adding cultural vibrancy to the event, cadets Namrata, Sugat, Ekam, and Mehakpreet Kaur delivered a mesmerising bhangra performance, winning the first position during the cultural gala. Dr Parminder Kaur, Principal of the school, congratulated all cadets for their discipline, dedication, and spirited participation. She remarked that the camp instilled values of patriotism, discipline, and self-confidence among the students, preparing them to become responsible citizens of the nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts